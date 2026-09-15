DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is at Salisbury University exploring a showcase of unique summer research projects conducted by students.
A surgeon from TidalHealth joins us to discuss how robotic surgery plays a role in many of the procedures they perform to improve patient recovery times.
The Somerset County Health Department joins us to explain their mission of community outreach and their upcoming programs promoting both mind and body wellness.
We visit Sandhill Fields to check out their acres of amazing sports fields and trails that are perfect for any outdoor activity.
Delmarva Baseball is hosting an event that benefits first responders and veterans through Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and we've got all the information.
Sports Director Kayla Santiago sits down to tell us all about the fall sports you can watch over on The Delmarva Sports Network.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is sharing his recipe for Sausage Sheet Pan Supper cooks all at once, on one baking sheet.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.