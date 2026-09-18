Wor-Wic Community College is hosting an incredible fall festival featuring a community-led project to paint a massive mural and we'll tell you how to participate.
Outdoors Delmarva's Lauren Hitch is inside Larry's Trading Post learning how they can get hunters of any and all experience level equipped for the season.
Pet Connect the story of Nash the dog and features new cuties like Butterscotch, Mango, and Squeakers.
Singer and Songwriter Kat Parsons is performing original songs about motherhood on the Mid South Audio Stage
We've got some hilarious videos that'll leave you smiling on a new edition of Friday Funnies.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen baking a recipe for Chop Chop Chicken, you can show off your with a mouthwatering meal.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.