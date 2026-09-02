Wounded veterans and their families are about to get rest and relaxation thanks to Operation SEAs The Day, and we'll explain how they are celebrating their service on September 11th.
Author Chris Strassel joins us to discuss her children's book that raises awareness about heartworm disease, titled Courageous Clooney.
The Pam Price Community Foundation is hosting a Boujee Bag Bingo event where you can score designer items and raise money for those in need, and we'll share how you can participate.
For America's 250th birthday, we are helping the Lower Shore Performing Arts Company preview a patriotic performance focusing on John and Abigail Adams.
We spend some time with singer/songwriter Mickey Thomas of Starship fame ahead of his appearance at Ocean Downs Casino.
We are in the test kitchen with Mr. Food, sharing his recipe for Crazy Corn Dog Muffins.
LINK TO MOUNTAIRE FARMS SCHOLARSHIP INFO: https://mountaire.com/careers/scholarships/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.