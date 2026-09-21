Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.