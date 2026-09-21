We're spending time with members of the Delmarva Decoy Collectors Association previewing their upcoming show and explaining how to get started with the hobby.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is at Layton's Chance Vineyard & Winery discovering a recent upgrade to their process of harvesting grapes.
Tides & Traditions provides a unique Eastern Shore experience out on the water, and we'll share how to enjoy their unforgettable charter.
C.O.P.S. is an organization rebuilding shattered lives of families of fallen law enforcement, and we'll learn about their upcoming clay shooting fundraiser.
Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making a steak recipe featuring a rich merlot sauce.
Then we head to the test kitchen where Mr. Food is baking a Creamy Onion Pie.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.