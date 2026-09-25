DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is exploring all of the fun and fashionable apparel at Katherine Way.
Now that autumn is here, we'll find out how we can plant and take care of beautiful chrysanthemums from Ginny Rosenkranz.
Tidal Roots Garden Center provides us with some tips on what we should be planting in our gardens this fall for Green Thumb Thursday.
Ginny Rosenkranz brings in a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds and teaches us about the differences.
We'll find out what Lower Shore Special Olympics is doing to support athletes, volunteers, and coaches and what we can do to help them.
Expertly crafted cocktails and gourmet desserts are just a few of the things you'll find at Savour Restaurant, and we get to sample them in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen.
Then we head to the test kitchen, where Mr. Food is making a Portobello "Steak" Sandwich that starts with the hearty "beefed up" taste and texture of popular Portobello mushrooms.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.