DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is spending some time at the Food Bank of Delaware discovering how they are preparing to keep people fed this holiday season.
The Laurel Police Department is getting ready to throw their Night Out event, and we're with their chief hearing about his passion for community involvement.
Author and mental health professional Beth Canalichio sits down to tell us about her book "Raising Grit" and how her life lessons can be used to improve the lives of kids and parents.
We're reviewing a new list of fugitives with Captain Rich Wiersberg with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office for Most Wanted Monday.
Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen showing us how he makes a delicious vegetarian manicotti dish.
Then we head to the test kitchen where Mr. Food is making Cheesy Spaetzle.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.