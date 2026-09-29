We'll hear how TidalHealth helped found the Sheila Zimmer Breast Cancer Screenings fund and the remarkable woman who inspired it.
Host of Outdoors Delmarva's Jason Lee breaks out his tent and previews the 4th annual Campout for Kids.
It's National Coffee Day, and we'll put Steve Monz and Jason Lee's taste buds to the test, sampling a few cups of coffee.
Author and amateur historian Andy Nunez sits down with us to share the story of a pivotal battle on Delmarva from the War of 1812.
Chef Ozzy from Benvenuto Restaurant is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making a special Mediterranean salmon dish.
Then we head to the test kitchen with Mr. Food sharing a Pork Schnitzel that makes for a sensational German-style dinner.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.