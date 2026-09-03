For those in recovery or seeking a new employment opportunity, the right clothes can make all the difference, so we'll find out more about the Dress for Success event from the Wicomico Partnership for Families & Children.
We'll learn about a reliability project spearheaded by Delmarva Power that promises to make the power grid more weather resistant.
It's Green Thumb Thursday so we head to Tidal Roots Garden Center for a plant tip the focuses on bromeliads.
Author and amateur historian Andy Nunez helps us explore the battle of the ice mound during the War of 1812.
Tide to Table is a unique restaurant in Ocean City that focuses on freshly caught seafood, and they're in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making a blackened swordfish dish.
Jim Duffy from Secrets of the Eastern Shore tells us the chilling story of a lighthouse collapse on Hooper Strait.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making a tasty, gooey, cheesy, and meaty filling in this amazing Potato Tot Enchilada Casserole.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.