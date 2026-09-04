Patty Crankshaw-Quimby celebrates 15 years as the Executive Director of Talbot Humane and explains to us how donating to the shelter is being doubled.
Wednesday, Guppy, and Fajita are all names you'll see on our list for today's Pet Connect.
We'll explain how you can discover a stirring tribute to the people who lost their lives on September 11th being displayed by The Ocean City Fire Company
Relay for Life of Southern Delaware joins us to talk about their upcoming "MargaRELAYville" event and how they raise money to fight cancer.
Empowering young voices and developing skills to be civic leaders is what the Laurel Legacy Youth Foundation is sitting down to tell us about.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is spending time at Fifer's playing games and checking out all their great produce at their farm experience.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Candy Bar Pizookie that features your favorite candy bars, and a chocolaty, nutty topping that just really puts this cookie over the top.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.