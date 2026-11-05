A racing legend with a Delmarva connection! Jim Duffy of Secrets of the Eastern Shore shares Seabiscuit’s ties to the peninsula for Throwback Thursday.
With Thanksgiving approaching, we hear how Diakonia's outreach continues to grow to help neighbors in need.
Can your roof get stronger over time? Spicer Bros. Construction explains how a certain kind of shingle works.
Loyalty Benefit Group joins us to talk about Medicare Advantage and the choices available to you.
Let’s talk perennials! Tidal Roots Garden Center joins us for Green Thumb Thursday.
Steak and seafood are on the menu as Benvenuto takes over the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen!
Then we head to the test kitchen, where Mr. Food is baking a recipe called Nothing-To-It Chicken that is about to take the fuss out of dinner. Mix it, pour it, bake it, and serve.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.