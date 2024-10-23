James is seeing stars and exploring all of the out-of-this-world visuals that Salisbury University's new planetarium has to offer. (PAID, https://www.salisbury.edu/)
The Holly Center Angels are a group of volunteers dedicated to the quality of life of their residents, we're previewing their unique Bingo Night. (NOT PAID, https://www.facebook.com/p/Holly-Center-Angels-61557256024420/)
Medical grade, therapeutic water has tremendous health benefits, and Martin's Water Treatment demonstrates how their patented device works. (PAID, https://martinswatertreatment.com/)
Get ready for plenty of high school hoops with this year's Governor's Challenge Basketball Tournament, we're hearing how you can tune in to Delmarva Sports Network for their Selection Show. (NOT PAID, https://www.delmarvasportsnetwork.com/)
We're with CustomFit360 as they unveil their next biggest leap in the world of fitness plus checking out a recipe for tasty pumpkin protein balls in the DelmarvaLife kitchen. (2 SEGMENTS, PAID, https://www.customfit360de.com/)
Pumpkin Protein Balls
1 Cup Oats
1 Scoop Protein Powder
2 Tbsp Pumpkin Puree
2 Tbsp Honey
1/2 Cup Peanut Butter
Cinnamon
Dark Chocolate Chips
Mix ingredients together. Form into balls. If the mix is too dry, add liquid such as almond milk.