We're sharing the incredible and inspiring story of 8-year-old Rowan, and her journey to overcome a rare form of epilepsy and how she is spreading awareness.
If you're looking for the perfect gear for the families or friends of local athletes, we'll show off some swag you can pick of from Delmarva Sports Network.
Mediation is a valuable tool when it comes to conflict resolution, and that's part of what Tri Community Mediation is all about, we'll hear more.
Holiday Wrappings brings the seasonal cheer as we preview this celebration of fall and fashion that benefits the American Cancer Society.
It's tempting to over-indulge during Thanksgiving, but UMES is here to explain some weighs to avoid holiday weigh gain, and share a healthy recipe for stuffing.
Light & Savory Mushroom Sausage Stuffing Recipe:
Makes an 8x8 baking dish
1. Start with dry (not stale) bread Dry bread (almost as dry as croutons) absorbs liquid and seasoning better than fresh (or even stale). To dry out your bread: Spread 5 cups 1/2- to 1-inch bread cubes (from ½-3/4 pounds) on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 275°F until dry to the touch, about 30 minutes. Let cool; transfer to a large bowl. Whole wheat or whole grain Other options: cornbread, sourdough, whole-wheat
2. Load up on a veggie or fruit A base of sautéed vegetables makes the best stuffing: Heat 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 cup chopped onions (or leeks) and 1 cup chopped vegetables and/or fruit; cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring, until tender, 3 to 5 minutes more. Add 1 minced garlic clove and cook for 30 seconds. Mushrooms Shallots Other options if you prefer sweet: apples or pears. Chestnuts, any vegetable.
3. Bring on the seasoning Once your flavor base is ready, it’s time add a layer of seasoning from fresh (or dried) herbs and a touch of decadence with a little butter: Add 1/8 cup chopped fresh herbs (or 2 tsp. dried) to the skillet and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds more. Scrape the mixture on top of the bread. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in the hot pan, scraping up any browned bits. Scrape that into the bowl and sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. pepper. Sage, thyme, marjoram Other options: rosemary, parsley
4. Make it moist to your liking Pour on some broth to moisten it all up—how much you use depends on how you like your stuffing. If you’re a super-moist-stuffing lover, go for 1 1/2 cups broth. If you like your stuffing a little bit squishy and a little bit crispy, stick to about 1 cup broth. Either way, use low-sodium broth (or homemade stock) so the stuffing’s not too salty. Mushroom broth Other options: Chicken, turkey, seafood
5. Add a little indulgence Sprinkle in just enough extra-special ingredients to flavor the stuffing without tipping the calories overboard—about 1/2 cup total does the job nicely. Gently stir until the bread is evenly soaked with the broth and the ingredients are well distributed. Turkey sausage Other options: dried fruit, toasted nuts, oysters, pancetta, cheese
6. Bake it just right Coat a 8x8-inch baking dish with cooking spray; transfer the stuffing to the pan. Coat one side of a piece of foil with cooking spray; cover the stuffing, sprayed-side down. Place in a 350°F oven. If you’re the extra-moist-stuffing type, bake covered for 50 minutes. If you like some crispy bits on top, bake covered for 30 minutes, then uncover and bake about 20 minutes more.
