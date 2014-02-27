Police Arrest Miss UMES for Disorderly Conduct, Marijuana

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Miss University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Porsha Simone Harvey, was arrested for marijuana possession, just days after she was arrested on campus for disorderly conduct.

Princess Anne police tell WBOC that Harvey, 21, of Newark, Del., was charged Feb. 15 by UMES police with disorderly conduct and failure to obey an officer.

Just three days later, on Feb. 18, Princess Anne police arrested Harvey after allegedly finding marijuana in her possession at a Maryland District Court.

Harvey was crowned as Miss UMES last fall, and is scheduled to graduate in May. On Wednesday, she resigned her position as Miss UMES.