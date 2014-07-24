Survivors Recall Horror of Deadly Va. Tornado

CAPE CHARLES, Md.- The tornado at Cherrystone Family Camping & RV Resort on Virginia's Eastern Shore was an alarming wake up call Thursday morning. The storm left two people dead and 36 others injured, according to officials.



Cindy Kennett was staying at the campground when the tornado passed through.



"We opened up our door and our awning went over top of our motor home and there was golf ball size hail. We heard trees snapping down the road," Kennett said.



Cody Bowers was spending the night in a tent with his brother. He described the scene as chaotic.



"We came out of the tent and we heard a little rain and then we looked over and about a quarter mile down we saw just wind coming. It looked like a wall of everything," Bowers said.



Siblings Brooke and Lucas Meyer had just arrived at the campground the night before. There mothers quick reaction kept them safe.



Brooke Meyer said, "We were all pretty scared. We didn't know what was going to happen. My mom threw us under the table, threw a mattress over us, and was just like take cover."



Her brother Lucas told a similar story.



"It was very scary. When I heard the hail it was like it was about to go through the roof," Meyer said.



Tents blown over, trees snapped like twigs, campers blown on there sides, and flooding covered the campground.



Casey Bowers said everyone was in a panic.



"A lot of people were panicking and running around. One of the workers ran up to our truck and was banging on the window asking us for a ride. She hopped in with us. We gave her a ride up to the front office. Everyone was just going crazy and scared," Bowers said.

