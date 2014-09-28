Owens Station Shooting Center

Delaware Governor Jack Markell dedicated the Owens Station Shooting Sports and Hunter Education Center Sunday

The once privately owned shooting and sports range near Greenwood is the first and only state-owned public shooting sports range in Delaware.



"This is great in terms of preserving a beautiful open space, and quality of life purposes in the area, and it's also so great for the economy. There are a couple businesses being supported right here, plus all the people who will come throughout the region and beyond to shoot or to have their dogs trained, " said Governor Markell.

The 104 acre property features sporting clays, a trap shooting range, as well as professional sporting dog training and kennel services.

"Hunting generates tens of millions of dollars a year economic activity with fishing, and two hundred million dollars supports hundreds of jobs so it's important for the economy and it's a great way of life for a lot of people," said Governor Markell.

Owens Station is located off of Hunters Cove Road in Sussex County.










