SU Greek Life Cleans Up Christian Shelter

-Md.-Salisbury University Greek life worked together to get the Christian Shelter cleaned up, and back on its feet in time for the holiday season.

The shelter was forced to close its doors in March due to water damage.



Chip Almer the interfraternity council president at Salisbury University said they got a lot accomplished."We did a lot of cleaning. It's been sitting here empty for awhile so there was a lot of dusting, and a lot of mopping to be done. We built a lot of the bunk beds that the people who will be staying here will be sleeping in. They were completely in pieces," said Almer.At full capacity the shelter can hold up to 60 people.Sister Mary the shelters administrator hopes they can open by the end of October. She said with all of the sororities and fraternities help they should meet that goal."I believe we're on target. It was really great to see all of the young people come in and give their time, and their effort to give back to the community," said Sister Mary.Sister Mary hopes to have the Christian Shelter open by the third week in October.