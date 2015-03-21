UPDATE: Del. Police Investigating Fatal Crash

?

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of 17 year old Erica Colbourne Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m.

Police say 17 year old Seth Edwards was traveling westbound on Old Sharptown Road in a 1998 Buick Century when he lost control while driving around a right hand curve and struck a utility pole on the left hand side of the car. The car then re-entered the road and came to rest in the westbound lane.

Four passengers including a 16 and 15 year old male from Laurel, a 16 year old male from Salisbury, and a 16 year old girl from Seaford were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Erica Colbourne was the fifth passenger and pronounced dead at the scene. It is unkown if Colbourne was properly restrained at the time of the crash.

The driver Seth Edwards was properly restrained and not injured. Police are investigating if alcohol use was a factor in the crash.



This crash is still under investigation by the Delaware State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and charges are expected.