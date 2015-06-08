Delaware Pedophile Pediatrician Loses Latest Appeal

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware judge has rejected the latest appeal from a former pediatrician serving life in prison after being convicted of raping multiple patients.

Earl Bradley is serving 14 life sentences for child rape after his 2011 conviction.

In the appeal, Bradley argued that he was denied his choice of attorney, and that his trial and appeals attorneys provided ineffective assistance.

A Superior Court judge rejected the appeal late last week, saying it was a desperate attempt by Bradley to reassert previously rejected claims regarding a search warrant that led to his arrest.

In 2012, the Delaware Supreme Court rejected Bradley's argument that homemade videotapes showing him attacking young patients were seized illegally because police searched buildings at his Lewes medical office that were not specified in a warrant.