Delaware Pedophile Pediatrician Loses Latest Appeal - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Pedophile Pediatrician Loses Latest Appeal

Posted: Updated:
Earl Bradley Earl Bradley

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware judge has rejected the latest appeal from a former pediatrician serving life in prison after being convicted of raping multiple patients.

Earl Bradley is serving 14 life sentences for child rape after his 2011 conviction.

In the appeal, Bradley argued that he was denied his choice of attorney, and that his trial and appeals attorneys provided ineffective assistance.

A Superior Court judge rejected the appeal late last week, saying it was a desperate attempt by Bradley to reassert previously rejected claims regarding a search warrant that led to his arrest.

In 2012, the Delaware Supreme Court rejected Bradley's argument that homemade videotapes showing him attacking young patients were seized illegally because police searched buildings at his Lewes medical office that were not specified in a warrant.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices