Troopers Make Prostitution Arrest at Claymont Area Massage Parlor

CLAYMONT, Del.- Delaware State Police detectives have arrested a New York woman at a Claymont massage parlor after receiving a citizen complaint of prostitution activity occurring at the establishment.



Police say the investigation began on Tuesday, July 7, 2015, after Delaware State Police received a complaint from a concerned citizen who advised them that he had recently been solicited for sex at the Moon Spa, located at 2813 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Detectives then had an undercover trooper respond to the Spa where he asked for a massage. While performing the massage, the masseuse, later identified as Yuanli Zhang, 47, of Flushing, NY, offered to perform a sexual act on the trooper in exchange for cash. The trooper refused the proposition, however, and left the establishment.



On Wednesday, July 8, 2015, investigators executed a search warrant at the spa where they located evidence consistent with prostitution activity.



Yuanli Zhang was taken into custody without incident. She was then issued a summons for prostitution and released pending her appearance at court on a later date.

