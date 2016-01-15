Woman Sentenced to 30 Years in Friend's Fatal Shooting

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - A 20-year-old woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in a friend's fatal shooting during a robbery.



Amanda Nicole McAdoo of Laurel pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Russell Rowe, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release. McAdoo was sentenced on Thursday.



Prosecutors say on Jan. 23, 2014, McAdoo made arrangements with Rowe to buy Oxycodone pills from him, but planned, with three others, to rob Rowe.



When Rowe met McAdoo, authorities say, one of the other three shot him several times in the head. Rowe died three days later.