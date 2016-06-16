Worcester County Health Dept. Confirms Rabid Cat in West OC

SNOW HILL, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department has confirmed that a cat tested positive for rabies this week.

Officials say the cat was found at Ocean Village at Old Bridge, a townhome community off Route 707 (Old Bridge Rd) in West Ocean City. The cat was being fed as part of a colony of cats at the property and is described as a small white female with orange and tabby patches.

Health department officials warn that any person, pet or other animal that may have had contact with this cat or any other cat from the colony, could be at risk for rabies exposure.

Rabies is a serious disease transmitted by an infected animal.

Anyone who may have had contact with the cat between May 29 and June 11 is asked to call the Worcester County Health Department immediately at (410) 641-9559.

If you call after hours or on the weekend, call Worcester County Emergency Services at (410) 632-1311 to reach health department on-call staff.

If a person has been bitten or scratched, he or she should seek immediate medical care. Post-exposure treatment is necessary to prevent rabies. If not treated, rabies is fatal.

Additionally, if a pet has had contact with this cat or any cat from the colony, contact your veterinarian.

For more information about rabies, visit http://www.worcesterhealth.org.