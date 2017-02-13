Two Arrests Made in December Salisbury Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Arrests Made in December Salisbury Murder

Posted: Updated:
Da’Quawn Waters and Keone Davis Da’Quawn Waters and Keone Davis

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police have made two arrests in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in December in Salisbury.

Police say they arrested 18-year-old Keone Davis and 18-year-old Daquawn Waters of Salisbury on Friday in the 500 block of Emory Court. Both men were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for gun violations. Police say they were charged with first and second-degree murder and other related criminal charges stemming from the Dec. 26 shooting of 31-year-old James Joyce.

Investigators believe Joyce was the intended target when he was shot in an apartment on Baker Street in Salisbury. Police said Joyce was pronounced dead on the way to PRMC. The autopsy report ruled his death a homicide by gunshot wound.

Joyce's mother, 56-year-old Hilda Barkley of Salisbury was also shot twice during the incident, according to police. She was treated for her injuries at PRMC and later released.

Though two arrests have been made in Joyce's murder, police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the incident is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of other suspects in this case. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Delaware Abortion Bill Released From House Committee

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:13:14 GMT
    Legislative HallLegislative Hall
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More
    DOVER, Del. -- (WBOC/AP) A bill aimed at ensuring abortion remains legal in Delaware even if the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade case is overturned has been cleared by a committee for a full vote in the state House.       The bill was released with eight votes on Wednesday by Health and Human Development Committee. It is now clear for a vote in the House and has already passed in the Senate.      The legislation changes Delaware...More

  • Wicomico County Honors 9-11 VIPS

    Wicomico County Honors 9-11 VIPS

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:25:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:25:19 GMT

    Wicomico County honored honored five kids for calling 9-11 in a time of need Wednesday night. 

    More

    Wicomico County honored honored five kids for calling 9-11 in a time of need Wednesday night. 

    More

  • Salisbury Woman Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridge

    Salisbury Woman Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridge

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:40:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:28:18 GMT

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More

    Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices