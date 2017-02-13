Two Arrests Made in December Salisbury Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police have made two arrests in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in December in Salisbury.

Police say they arrested 18-year-old Keone Davis and 18-year-old Daquawn Waters of Salisbury on Friday in the 500 block of Emory Court. Both men were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for gun violations. Police say they were charged with first and second-degree murder and other related criminal charges stemming from the Dec. 26 shooting of 31-year-old James Joyce.

Investigators believe Joyce was the intended target when he was shot in an apartment on Baker Street in Salisbury. Police said Joyce was pronounced dead on the way to PRMC. The autopsy report ruled his death a homicide by gunshot wound.

Joyce's mother, 56-year-old Hilda Barkley of Salisbury was also shot twice during the incident, according to police. She was treated for her injuries at PRMC and later released.

Though two arrests have been made in Joyce's murder, police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the incident is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of other suspects in this case.