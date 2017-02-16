Three Arrested in Heroin Busts in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Arrested in Heroin Busts in Salisbury

(From Left to Right: Dean Grant, Darrius Miller, Douglas Butler) (From Left to Right: Dean Grant, Darrius Miller, Douglas Butler)

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on drug charges Wednesday, in an operation targeting heroin distribution in the community.

The first arrest happened in the 200 block on Buena Vista Avenue. A deputy stopped a car, driven by Dean Grant, after the deputy saw Grant make an improper turn.

The deputy became suspicious during the stop and called in a Drug K9 team. According to the sheriff's office, the K9 detected the odor of illegal drugs. Authorities say Grant then pushed two deputies away as they tried to search him. Following a brief struggle, the deputies were able to restrain Grant.

Upon searching Grant, deputies say they found a large plastic bag in Grant's underwear. They say the bag was filled with smaller bags of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin. Based on the wrapping and amount of drugs seized, deputies say the drugs were intended for sale.

Grant was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with the intent to distribute. He is being held pending a bond review.

The second incident happened about an hour later in the 2000 block of North Salisbury Blvd. Deputies approached a vehicle in a parking lot. As soon as deputies began approaching, they say the people inside began moving around in a way that raised suspicions.

Deputies ordered the suspects, Darrius Miller and Douglas Butler, out of the car and a Drug K9 team conducted a scan. Deputies say the K9 detected the odor of illegal drugs. When deputies searched the car, they say they found 100 individually wrapped wax bags of heroin.

Deputies arrested both Miller and Butler. They are charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and being held at the Wicomico Detention Center pending a bond review

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

