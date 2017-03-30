Smyrna Woman Goes to Prison in Husband's Antifreeze Murder

DOVER, Del.- A Smyrna woman who admitted to killing her weightlifter husband by lacing his steroid injections with antifreeze was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday.



Forty-seven-year-old Jamie L. Baker was also sentenced to six months of either home confinement or work released, then two years of probation. She is also to have no contact with the victim's family, according to Delaware Department of Justice spokesman Carol Kanefsky.

Baker pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder for poisoning her 42-year-old husband James Baker, a competitive weightlifter who died in September 2013. Authorities said an autopsy found ethylene glycol in his system. The chemical is found in antifreeze.



Jamie Baker reportedly told officers she filled a hypodermic syringe with antifreeze and injected it into her husband's bottles of liquid steroids, but she did not give them a motive.