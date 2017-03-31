New Jersey Trooper Kills Lewes Man Trying to Flee at Rest Stop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Jersey Trooper Kills Lewes Man Trying to Flee at Rest Stop

Tow workers load a truck onto a flatbed after the driver of the truck was fatally shot by a New Jersey state police officer during an investigation at the Molly Pitcher service area, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Cranbury, N.J. (Photo: AP) Tow workers load a truck onto a flatbed after the driver of the truck was fatally shot by a New Jersey state police officer during an investigation at the Molly Pitcher service area, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Cranbury, N.J. (Photo: AP)
Officers look in the parking lot of the Molly Pitcher service area during an investigation following an incident in which a New Jersey state police officer fatally shot a man during an investigation, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Cranbury, N.J. (Photo: AP) Officers look in the parking lot of the Molly Pitcher service area during an investigation following an incident in which a New Jersey state police officer fatally shot a man during an investigation, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Cranbury, N.J. (Photo: AP)

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP)- Authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a Delaware man who drove toward him while trying to flee from a service area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
    
Officials say five troopers were conducting undercover narcotics operations at the Molly Pitcher Service Area on Thursday when a trooper saw 46-year-old Christopher Pizzichetta, of Lewes, apparently "shooting up" heroin.
    
The attorney general's office says Pizzichetta attempted to flee in his pickup truck as the troopers tried to block him in, striking two of their vehicles and speeding directly toward a trooper on foot.
    
The trooper opened fire, hitting Pizzichetta. His pickup crashed into a retaining wall and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
    
Officials found a syringe and glassine packets suspected of containing heroin in the pickup.
    
The investigation continues.

