Delaware Sen. Lawson Defends Comments on Muslim Prayer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Sen. Lawson Defends Comments on Muslim Prayer

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware Sen. David Lawson on Thursday stood by comments he made a day prior when he denounced the recitation of a Muslim prayer on the floor of the state Senate.

Lawson (R-Marydel), who left the floor yesterday while the prayer was recited for two representatives of a Delaware mosque, said on Wednesday he was offended by the display because he believes the Quran advocates for the death of Americans.

"I fought for this country not to be damned by someone that comes in here and prays to their God for our demise," he said. "I think that's despicable."

Although he said he believed some Muslims are against the violence carried out by extremists and some members of the Islamic faith, Lawson on Thursday defended his statement the decision to allow the prayer on the Senate floor because he believes the idea of being a faithful Muslim runs contrary of American principles and the constitution.

"Is that like being a little bit pregnant? Are you, or are you not? Do you believe in the doctrine that is taught, or not?" he said.

Lawson was admonished by Sen. Dave McBride (D-New Castle) on Senate floor later in Wednesday's session. Sen. Colin Bonini (R-Dover South) joined him in walking out during the prayer.

Prayers of various faiths are regularly said either by lawmakers or religious groups before the start of sessions in the House and the Senate. Thursday's session opened with a Christian prayer.

Usman Sandhu, president of the Islamic Society of Central Delaware, said he thought Lawson's comments were Islamophobic and focused solely on passages from the Quran that were written a long time ago, when the authors lived in a much different time. He said many Muslims today are vocally opposed to the violence carried out by groups like Islamic State.

"Am I saying there are people in the Islamic religion that are not misusing or misinterpreting the Quran? Absolutely not," he said. There are people but they are very few.

Sandhu encouraged Lawson to sit down with him and other members of the group to discuss their faith. Lawson said he had already spoken to one of the men who read the prayer and also planned to meet with him as well.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Public Opinion Wanted for Regional Bicycle Plan

    Public Opinion Wanted for Regional Bicycle Plan

    Jul 08, 2017 9:34 PM2017-07-09 01:34:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 8 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-09 01:34:23 GMT
    CAMDEN, Del.- The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for the public's feedback on proposed updates to its regional bicycle plan.A public comment period will run from July 10 to Aug. 9, according to the MPO.The MPO firstMore
    CAMDEN, Del.- The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for the public's feedback on proposed updates to its regional bicycle plan.A public comment period will run from July 10 to Aug. 9, according to the MPO.The MPO firstMore

  • Dover-Area Church Calls for Action on Homelessness with Campout

    Dover-Area Church Calls for Action on Homelessness with Campout

    Jul 07, 2017 6:36 PM2017-07-07 22:36:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:37:32 GMT
    For the last week, people have slept in tents outside Victory Church near Dover to push the overall issue of homelessness into the public eye.Pastor Aaron Appling said the campout was intended to draw attention to the plight of the homeless in the DoverMore
    For the last week, people have slept in tents outside Victory Church near Dover to push the overall issue of homelessness into the public eye.Pastor Aaron Appling said the campout was intended to draw attention to the plight of the homeless in the DoverMore

  • Program Empowers Working Women Caring for Aging Parents

    Program Empowers Working Women Caring for Aging Parents

    Jul 07, 2017 4:52 PM2017-07-07 20:52:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:23:39 GMT
    Members were playing Wii Bowling on Tuesday to stay out of the heat (Source: WBOC)Members were playing Wii Bowling on Tuesday to stay out of the heat (Source: WBOC)
    Home Instead Senior Care has created a new free online public education program, Daughters in the Workplace, to empower women who are caring for their elderly parents.More
    Home Instead Senior Care has created a new free online public education program, Daughters in the Workplace, to empower women who are caring for their elderly parents.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Deadly Laurel Crash

    Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Deadly Laurel Crash

    Jul 07, 2017 4:49 PM2017-07-07 20:49:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:00:06 GMT
    A California man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a deadly crash in 2016.A California man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a deadly crash in 2016.
    A California man was sentenced to 12 years in prison stemming from a deadly car accident in Sussex County.More
    A California man was sentenced to 12 years in prison stemming from a deadly car accident in Sussex County.More

  • Dover-Area Church Calls for Action on Homelessness with Campout

    Dover-Area Church Calls for Action on Homelessness with Campout

    Jul 07, 2017 6:36 PM2017-07-07 22:36:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:37:32 GMT
    For the last week, people have slept in tents outside Victory Church near Dover to push the overall issue of homelessness into the public eye.Pastor Aaron Appling said the campout was intended to draw attention to the plight of the homeless in the DoverMore
    For the last week, people have slept in tents outside Victory Church near Dover to push the overall issue of homelessness into the public eye.Pastor Aaron Appling said the campout was intended to draw attention to the plight of the homeless in the DoverMore

  • Encounters With Whale Sharks off OC Coast Caught on Camera

    2 Encounters With Whale Sharks off OC Coast

    Jul 07, 2017 10:49 AM2017-07-07 14:49:00 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:06:01 GMT
    (Photo credit: Steve Moore Facebook page)(Photo credit: Steve Moore Facebook page)
    Some amazing videos have been posted of two separate whale shark encounters off the coast of Ocean City.More
    Some amazing videos have been posted of two separate whale shark encounters off the coast of Ocean City.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices