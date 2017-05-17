Fire Destroys Chicken House in Willards

WILLARDS, Md. - Several fire companies were called to Willards Tuesday night for a large chicken house fire on Bethel Road. WBOC's SkyCam16 flew over the scene around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and it was clear that a majority of the chicken house was destroyed. A first-responder on scene told WBOC that there were no chickens in the poultry house, however there were other farm animals, including horses and pigs, inside that were killed in the fire. Jim Creighton lives across...More
Barren Creek road is getting an upgrade, nearly 10 months after the dam failure that tore through it last July.More
DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation to hike the corporate franchise tax for the largest businesses incorporated in the state, a move supporters say could lead to more than $100 million in revenue. The bi-partisan proposal would create a new tax bracket that would require the largest corporations in Delaware to pay a new top rate with a maximum of $250,000 each year., higher than the current maximum of $180,000. It would apply to about 1,900 firms incorp...More
Police have arrested two people and are looking for another in connection with a Salisbury home invasion that left a 69-year-old man injured after he was beaten by baseball bats.More
The Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a 31-year-old Milford man, who had led Milton Police on a chase, after they say he crashed his car and tried to run from policeMore
Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.
Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.
Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.More
Authorities have ruled as accidental a Monday afternoon fire that ruined a poultry supply warehouse in Frankford.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 p.m. at at Bunting & Bertrand Poultry Equipment located at 15 Hickory St.More
Sky Cam 16 flew over the chicken house around 8:30 PM in Willards. Several fire companies were on handMore
