Fire Destroys Chicken House in Willards - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Destroys Chicken House in Willards

Posted: Updated:
Chicken House Fire in Willards from SkyCam16. (Photo: WBOC) Chicken House Fire in Willards from SkyCam16. (Photo: WBOC)

WILLARDS, Md. - Several fire companies were called to Willards Tuesday night for a large chicken house fire on Bethel Road. 

WBOC's SkyCam16 flew over the scene around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and it was clear that a majority of the chicken house was destroyed.  A first-responder on scene told WBOC that there were no chickens in the poultry house, however there were other farm animals, including horses and pigs, inside that were killed in the fire.

Jim Creighton lives across the street from where the fire took place and said the whole incident seemed to unfold very quickly.

"A lot of smoke.  A big cloud of black smoke.  And then, because of the fact it was an old chicken house that went on fire, and there were flames, it consumed three quarters of the building withing, I'd say, 15 minutes," Creighton said Tuesday night.

There is no word just yet as to how the fire started or how many animals were killed in this Wicomico County fire.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Fire Destroys Chicken House in Willards

    Fire Destroys Chicken House in Willards

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:39:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:46 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:46:00 GMT

    WILLARDS, Md. - Several fire companies were called to Willards Tuesday night for a large chicken house fire on Bethel Road.  WBOC's SkyCam16 flew over the scene around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and it was clear that a majority of the chicken house was destroyed.  A first-responder on scene told WBOC that there were no chickens in the poultry house, however there were other farm animals, including horses and pigs, inside that were killed in the fire. Jim Creighton lives across...

    More

    Several fire companies were called to Willards Tuesday night for a large chicken house fire on Bethel Road.  

    More

  • Barren Creek Road To Be Restored

    Barren Creek Road To Be Restored

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:10:55 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:30:07 GMT

    Barren Creek road is getting an upgrade, nearly 10 months after the dam failure that tore through it last July. 

    More

    Barren Creek road is getting an upgrade, nearly 10 months after the dam failure that tore through it last July. 

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Consider Raising Corporate Franchise Tax

    Delaware Lawmakers Consider Raising Corporate Franchise Tax

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:28:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:29:13 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation to hike the corporate franchise tax for the largest businesses incorporated in the state, a move supporters say could lead to more than $100 million in revenue. The bi-partisan proposal would create a new tax bracket that would require the largest corporations in Delaware to pay a new top rate with a maximum of $250,000 each year., higher than the current maximum of $180,000. It would apply to about 1,900 firms incorp...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation to hike the corporate franchise tax for the largest businesses incorporated in the state, a move supporters say could lead to more than $100 million in revenue. The bi-partisan proposal would create a new tax bracket that would require the largest corporations in Delaware to pay a new top rate with a maximum of $250,000 each year., higher than the current maximum of $180,000. It would apply to about 1,900 firms incorp...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices