Fire Destroys Chicken House in Willards

WILLARDS, Md. - Several fire companies were called to Willards Tuesday night for a large chicken house fire on Bethel Road.

WBOC's SkyCam16 flew over the scene around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and it was clear that a majority of the chicken house was destroyed. A first-responder on scene told WBOC that there were no chickens in the poultry house, however there were other farm animals, including horses and pigs, inside that were killed in the fire.

Jim Creighton lives across the street from where the fire took place and said the whole incident seemed to unfold very quickly.

"A lot of smoke. A big cloud of black smoke. And then, because of the fact it was an old chicken house that went on fire, and there were flames, it consumed three quarters of the building withing, I'd say, 15 minutes," Creighton said Tuesday night.

There is no word just yet as to how the fire started or how many animals were killed in this Wicomico County fire.