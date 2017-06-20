Storm Winds Cause Power Outages, Damage Delaware Electric Cooperative Headquarters

Delaware Electric Cooperative says crews have restored power to nearly all homes and businesses impacted by Monday night’s severe storms. The storms also caused severe damage to the coop's headquarters in Greenwood.More
National Weather Service officials are expected to visit eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware to determine whether a strong storm on Monday spawned one or more tornadoes.More
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Superior Court judge has rejected a Delaware lawmaker's request for re argument in a long-running in a legal battle over a home-improvement contract.More
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover Police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at Firefly Music Festival.More
Salisbury police made an arrest Monday in a weekend bank robbery.More
A Tyaskin man is behind bars after he assaulted an officer and resisted arrest on Sunday, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.More
Piedmont Airlines continues to add more jets to its fleet.
Piedmont Airlines continues to add more jets to its fleet.
