Storm Winds Cause Power Outages, Damage Delaware Electric Cooperative Headquarters

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says crews have restored power to nearly all homes and businesses impacted by Monday night’s severe storms.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, only three homes remained without power in the co-op’s service territory, according to DEC spokesman Jeremy Tucker. He said that at the height of the storm on Monday night, nearly 2,000 homes were without power. Crews worked all night to restore power and total restoration is expected by 10 a.m. Tuesday, Tucker said.



Co-op officials are also assessing damage to several structures at its headquarters along US Route 13 in Greenwood. High winds associated with a severe storm Monday night heavily damaged a building used to house electrical equipment, according to Tucker. He said two construction trailers were also blown over, as were several trees and a large fence.

Sussex County was under a tornado warning when the storm hit - the National Weather Service will be on site Tuesday investigating whether the damage at DEC and across western Sussex County was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.



“We are thankful no one was injured during the storm and are lucky the winds struck after normal working hours," said DEC President and CEO Bill Andrew. "The area damaged would have been full of workers during the day. If the storm had hit at 4 p.m. instead of 6:15 p.m., employees could have been injured or killed. We’d also like to thank members for their patience as we worked to restore power. The damage to our property did not impact our restoration efforts.”