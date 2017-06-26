Body Found in Pocomoke River

Worcester County Sheriff's Department have confirmed a dead body was found on Monday morning in the Pocomoke River.More
As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Greenwood, Del. girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.More
Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company responded to a first alarm fire at a house on Westover Drive early Monday morning.More
Authorities say a woman had to be taken to the hospital for burns she sustained during a Monday morning fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury area home.More
A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.More
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.More
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.More
Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.More
