Kent County Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Into Air

Smoke billows into the sky on Monday from a fire west of Felton. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Numerous fire departments on Monday night responded to a building fire at the former San-Del pickle plant in western Kent County that sent smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters responded to a fire west of Felton in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, according to a dispatch report from the Felton Community Fire Company. A Facebook photo gallery posted by the Camden-Wyoming Volunteer Fire Company, one of the agencies assisting in the fire operation, said the blaze was a building fire.

A staffer with the Felton Community Fire Company said the fire was occuring at the former San-Del pickle plant.

Residents from Sussex County and Maryland reported to WBOC the smoke could be seen from their areas.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBOC for the latest details as they become available.