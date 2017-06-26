Kent County Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Into Air

Worcester County Sheriff's Department have confirmed a dead body was found on Monday morning in the Pocomoke River.More
KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Numerous fire departments on Monday night responded to a building fire in western Kent County that sent smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 3000 block of Willow Grove Road, according to a dispatch report from the Felton Community Fire Company. A Facebook photo gallery posted by the Camden-Wyoming Volunteer Fire Company, one of the agencies assisting in the fire operation, said the blaze was a building fire. Residents from Sussex...
Police in Rehoboth Beach, Del. say a Laurel woman was arrested after punching another woman in the face over a parking spot.
Two people were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a heroin bust, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.
This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.
Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.
