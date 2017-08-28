Mardela High School Gets Updated Track

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- Mardela Middle and High School now has a brand new track training facility for athletes going back to school Monday.

Wicomico County Public Schools said the track is all thanks to the County Council's decision to forward fund the $400,000 project. The new track is an 8-lane, 400-meter oval with a broken-back design. The new track includes the regulatory required Storm Water Management and Forest Conservation. Mardela's boys and girls soccer teams will have a new Bermuda infield to play their games on this season.

“For a school that has only had a gravel or dirt track in years past, this is a major step in the right direction for our student-athletes”, Mardela Middle and High School Athletic Director Corey Shiles said. “To have something like this to train on will take our kids to another level when it comes to competing against other schools. The new Bermuda grass soccer field is just awesome, and we’ve got to thank the Wicomico County Council for making this a priority here at Mardela.”

The County Council funded $1.2 million of the $1.8 million project. Wicomico County Public Schools said they funded the remaining $600,000 for the new track facility.