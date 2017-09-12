Police: Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Police said that on Monday, 61-year-old Ronald J. Woolford got angry after he witnessed a group of kids throwing objects at his car. Police said Woolford's car was parked in the area of Robbins and Philips streets before he got in it and started a high speed chase toward the kids.

Woolford drove through yards during the chase before officers located and arrested him, according to police. Woolford was charged on an arrest warrant with three counts of first- and second -degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

He is being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.