Riverside Grill Closes, But Opens New Opportunity in Pocomoke City

Posted: 09/14/2017 18:36:00 -04:00

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - A popular restaurant in Pocomoke City, Md., is closing its doors, but the city is opening the opportunity for new businesses to move into the soon to be vacant building.

To some people the Riverside Grill was a landmark of downtown Pocomoke City.

Marc Scher of Pocomoke City said, "Its had a huge impact on the downtown and the whole city. And I commend the mayor and town council for having the foresight to put it in without even knowing what was going to happen. Its just turned out to be a great thing."

For six years, the restaurant has sat on Market St. just as travellers cross the bridge into the city. However, Riverside Grill's owner, Mark Reeves, told city officials that the restaurant's last day will be Oct. 30.

Mayor Bruce Morrison says the owner wants to focus on his other restaurants on the peninsula. Reeves also owns Back Street Grill in Salisbury, Md.

"I just think, you know, I appreciate the Reeves Family for what they've done for the last 6 years," Morrsion said. "They've had an excellent business here. I'm sorry they're leaving but you know we're excited about a new ownership coming in and taking over and bringing new ideas."

The city owns the property, which is next to the Pocomoke River and currently have several candidate applications seeking to move into the building.

Pocomoke City's population consists of roughly 4,160 residents. People like Joanne Lusby who say the restaurant is a staple of the community.

"It has just been a real asset to Pocomoke. We have meetings there, um we have just get togethers there, it's just a nice place to go for any age," said Lusby.

Morrison says they hope to fill the spot by November this year.

 

 

