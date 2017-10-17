Arrest Made in Seaford Animal Cruelty Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Arrest Made in Seaford Animal Cruelty Case

Posted: 10/17/2017 15:28:00 -04:00

SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges, including felony animal cruelty, according to Delaware's Office of Animal Welfare. 

On Friday, Donald Eilander was arraigned on 449 charges, including felony animal cruelty. He's currently out on bail. 

Last week, the Office of Animal Welfare's Delaware Animal Services unit was called to investigate a house. Officers searched the property and found 43 dead dogs and rescued another 32 neglected animals.

Thirty-one dogs and one cat were transported to an emergency veterinary hospital. One dog had to be euthanized and another has since died. The remaining animals are recovering at Brandywine Valley SPCA, officials said. 

“The inhumane conditions that we found the animals in was absolutely appalling and is inexcusable,” Chief of Delaware Animal Services Mark Tobin said. “It’s a miracle any of the animals survived, and we are grateful we could get there in time for those that needed help so desperately.” 

Of the survivors, all but a few of the animals were severely emaciated and malnourished and suffering from various other health concerns as a result of their neglect. Some dogs' fur was matted so badly they couldn't move. 

The animals have since been groomed and are on a special feeding program. They will be placed for adoption once they are fully recovered and medically cleared.

