One Charged, One Missing After Three Injured in a Shooting at a Salisbury Royal Farms

SALISBURY, Md. -- Police are looking for a second suspect after three people were injured during a shooting that happened at a Royal Farms store early Sunday morning.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Troy Jalen Holmes, 23 of Preston, Md., was arguing with an unknown man when Holmes took out a handgun and shot at the man inside the Royal Farms store on Royalty Way in Salisbury. Police said he then ran from the store, where an unknown man then shot at Holmes. The man struck Holmes in the back as well as hit a female passenger in the car, police said. It happened around 2:34 a.m. Sunday.

Police said both Holmes and the female passenger were transported to PRMC, where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. The first victim was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, Holmes was taken into custody while at the hospital and has been charged in connection to the shooting inside the Royal Farms.

Investigators are still trying to identify the man in the attached photo, who is a person of interest. Police ask anyone with information to call the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898 or to leave an anonymous tip call Crime Solvers at 410-548- 1776.