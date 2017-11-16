Six Arrested in Seaford Prostitution Sting

SEAFORD, Del.- Police say an undercover prostitution sting led to the arrests of six men in Seaford on Tuesday.

The investigation was conducted by the Seaford Police Department, Dover Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security, which found the prostitution operation along with a quantity of drugs and a gun.

Six suspects have been arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute during the sting:

1. Jacob Brown, 22, of Pittsville, Maryland, was also charged with possession of marijuana over 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2. Kenneth Jones, 47, of Seaford.

3. Richard Bergstrazer, 47, of Seaford.

4. Bruce Harmon, 52, of Bridgeville, Delaware

5. Michael Rifenburg, 51, of Seaford

6. Keith Layton Jr., 36, of Milford, Delaware, was also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm, possession of .8 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.