Former Smyrna Middle Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex With Students

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former teacher at Smyrna Middle School has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape after she admitted to a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy.

Thirty-eight-year-old Karen Brooks of Dover was working as a teacher at Smyrna Middle at the time of her arrest in June. She pleaded guilty Thursday.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, police were searching for a 17-year-old boy listed as missing on April 19 when they found him in Brooks' car in Ocean City, Maryland.

Court documents state the two met when the boy was manager of the Smyrna Middle track team that Brooks coached.

Prosecutors say their investigation uncovered a second sexual relationship Brooks had with another student.

Brooks faces zero to 30 years when she is sentenced in February.

