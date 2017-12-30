Home Invasion Prompts Arrest in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, MD - Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man with a home invasion Friday in Wicomico County.

On Friday around 11:00pm Salisbury Barrack responded to a report of a home invasion with a firearm in the 800 block of Seminole Boulevard in Salisbury. The suspect, Harry Joseph Brown, 40, of Delmar, Maryland is charged with home invasion, malicious destruction of property, using a firearm in a felony and second-degree assault. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending.

Police say the female victim and a male victim, her husband, got into a verbal argument with a man, later identified as Brown, who then left the scene. At approximately 11 p.m., Brown returned with an unknown black male – who was wearing dark clothing and had dreadlocks — and forced entry into the home.



Further investigation led troopers to the home where Brown was staying. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Brown and served a search warrant on his residence and vehicle. Troopers recovered a Dan Wesson Arms .357 magnum, 11.6 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of crack cocaine.