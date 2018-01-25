FBI Announces Rewards in Salisbury Armored Truck Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

FBI Announces Rewards in Salisbury Armored Truck Robbery

Posted: Jan 25, 2018 9:46 AM Updated:
Four armed robbers held up this armored truck Monday morning outside the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16) Four armed robbers held up this armored truck Monday morning outside the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)

SALISBURY, Md.- The FBI says up to $32,000 in reward money is being offered in the case of Monday morning's armed robbery of an armored truck outside the State Employees Credit Union in the 1100 block of Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury.

The FBI Baltimore Division, which includes special agents from its Salisbury office, is assisting the Salisbury Police Department with its investigation.  

"Chief Barbara Duncan and the Salisbury Police Department have our commitment that the FBI is here to provide any federal resources needed in solving this armed robbery," said Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the FBI Baltimore Division.

Fitz said that in addition, Loomis Armored US, LLC is offering up to a $20,000 reward that results in the arrests and conviction of the suspects, and the recovery of funds stolen during the robbery. Crime Solvers is offering up to a $2,000 reward too. 

Salisbury police said the incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. Monday when a Loomis armored truck driver arrived at SECU in an effort to fill the ATM 
with money.

Police said that while filling the machine, the driver was approached by what was described as four male suspects armed with handguns. The suspects immediately demanded cash while tying up the the driver's hands. The suspects then stole the driver's company-issued handgun as well as an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. 

Video surveillance photo of one of the suspects wanted for holding up an armored truck driver filling up an ATM at the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Salisbury Police Department)
Video surveillance photo of one of the suspects wanted for holding up an armored truck driver filling up an ATM at the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Salisbury Police Department)  

 

A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office K-9 assisted in the investigation and conducted a K-9 track which did not locate additional evidence or the suspects. Maryland State Police Aviation Division also assisted in the investigation, but were unable to locate the suspects or additional evidence.

While no description is available of one of the suspects, the three others were described as black males. One of the suspects was further described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black and gray pants while the two others were wearing all dark clothing and dark colored masks. All three were armed with handguns. 

Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspects in this case is asked to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the FBI at 410-265-8080.

(Photo: WBOC)
(Photo: WBOC)  

 

