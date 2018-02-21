WBOC Launches Local News on Telemundo Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md.- Draper Media has launched WBOC News at 6 on its Spanish-language channel Telemundo Delmarva with open captions in Spanish.

“WBOC has a multi-generational history of service to Delmarva, over 75 years, in fact," says Craig Jahelka, president, Draper Media. “It’s important that we serve all of our viewers in the best way possible. Many Hispanic households here are bilingual. This is a way for us to reach everyone with news, weather forecasts, and the information they deserve.”

Viewers will also get local news and weather updates in Spanish from WBOC journalists Jennifer Marin and Isabel Sanchez. These updates air both on Telemundo Delmarva and on its Facebook page throughout the day.

“Hispanic households on Delmarva have long been under served by local media, and it’s time that changed,” says Jahelka. “We’re honored to continue a tradition of service and to live up to the moral obligation to serve Delmarva that our founder, Thomas H. Draper instilled in all of us here.”

Telemundo Delmarva is now available on cable on Comcast, Mediacom, Charter, Bay Country, and will launch on Verizon FIOS next month. It’s also available over-the-air free in high definition on channel 42.1.

Draper Media comprises WBOC-TV, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo 42, and 102.5 WBOC-FM. Draper Media is locally owned and operated by Draper Holdings, which also owns Loblolly, L.L.C.