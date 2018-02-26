Police: Incident at Harrington Raceway & Casino Still Under Investigation

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police say they are continuing to investigate a fight that broke out at the Harrington Raceway & Casino and which led to a Maryland man being charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police on Monday said in a press release that at around 12:39 a.m Sunday, Feb. 25, while on patrol Harrington officers were requested to assist the Delaware State Police with a fight in progress at the Harrington Raceway & Casino.

Lt. Earl Brode, a Harrington police spokesman, said 42-year-old Jermaine L. Newcomb of Hurlock, Maryland was speaking to officers when they attempted to place him into handcuffs. Police said Newcomb refused to follow officers' commands to put his hands behind his back and resisted arrest. Police said Newcomb continued to resist arrest and continued to refuse to follow officers' commands. A Harrington police K9 also assisted with taking Newcomb into custody.

Police said that after a brief struggle Newcomb was placed in handcuffs. Newcomb was treated on scene by EMS Units for a dog bite to his lower leg and refused treatment to the hospital, according to police. He was then transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing. Newcomb was issued a Criminal Summons for Resisting Arrest and disorderly conduct. He was then released pending a future court appearance.

Newcomb disputes the police account of what occurred and said he was not involved in a fight.

"The video from the casino will show I was talking to another individual, I wasn't out there being in a crowd, with any aggravation going on. I wasn't being belligerent. I wasn't being drunk," he said.

Newcomb also believes police went too far when restraining him and said he intends to pursue legal action and damages over the incident. He visited the Delaware Attorney General's office in Dover on Monday, to ask them to look at the matter.

"You had a K-9 biting me, tearing my leg up. You had one sitting on my back, punching me," he said.

Police said in the release, "The Harrington Police Department is currently investigating the incident and the investigation is ongoing. There will be no further comments at this time due to the ongoing investigation."

Harrington Police Chief Norman Barlow declined an on-camera interview with WBOC, saying the department was still collecting facts about what happened. That process, he said, includes procuring surveillance footage of the incident from Harrington Raceway & Casino.

"We're trying to put all the pieces together," he said.

Barlow said the department does not have body cameras, but expected to get them later this week.