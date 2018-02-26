Police: Incident at Harrington Raceway & Casino Still Under Inve - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Incident at Harrington Raceway & Casino Still Under Investigation

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 2:08 PM Updated:

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police say they are continuing to investigate a fight that broke out at the Harrington Raceway & Casino and which led to a Maryland man being charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police on Monday said in a press release that at around 12:39 a.m Sunday, Feb. 25, while on patrol Harrington officers were requested to assist the Delaware State Police with a fight in progress at the Harrington Raceway & Casino.

Lt. Earl Brode, a Harrington police spokesman, said 42-year-old Jermaine L. Newcomb of Hurlock, Maryland was speaking to officers when they attempted to place him into handcuffs. Police said Newcomb refused to follow officers' commands to put his hands behind his back and resisted arrest. Police said Newcomb continued to resist arrest and continued to refuse to follow officers' commands. A Harrington police K9 also assisted with taking Newcomb into custody.

Police said that after a brief struggle Newcomb was placed in handcuffs. Newcomb was treated on scene by EMS Units for a dog bite to his lower leg and refused treatment to the hospital, according to police. He was then transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing. Newcomb was issued a Criminal Summons for Resisting Arrest and disorderly conduct. He was then released pending a future court appearance.

Newcomb disputes the police account of what occurred and said he was not involved in a fight.

"The video from the casino will show I was talking to another individual, I wasn't out there being in a crowd, with any aggravation going on. I wasn't being belligerent. I wasn't being drunk," he said.

Newcomb also believes police went too far when restraining him and said he intends to pursue legal action and damages over the incident. He visited the Delaware Attorney General's office in Dover on Monday, to ask them to look at the matter.

"You had a K-9 biting me, tearing my leg up. You had one sitting on my back, punching me," he said.

Police said in the release, "The Harrington Police Department is currently investigating the incident and the investigation is ongoing. There will be no further comments at this time due to the ongoing investigation."

Harrington Police Chief Norman Barlow declined an on-camera interview with WBOC, saying the department was still collecting facts about what happened. That process, he said, includes procuring surveillance footage of the incident from Harrington Raceway & Casino.

"We're trying to put all the pieces together," he said.

Barlow said the department does not have body cameras, but expected to get them later this week.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices