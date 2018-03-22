Storm Causes Beach Erosion in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As Delmarva dries out from the latest nor'easter that passed through the region, Sussex County's beaches are a little bit smaller.

"We've had beach erosion pretty much everywhere that I've looked," explains Mike Powell, the acting program administrator for Shoreline and Waterway Management Section of DNREC. "Significant beach erosion, as you would expect from a storm that went through two or three high tide cycles yesterday and the day before."

Powell says while changing wind directions made the last high tide better than it could have been, earlier high tides were severe enough to wash away a walkway leading to Bethany Beach.

"The erosion here in Bethany is as bad as it is anywhere," Powell explains. "The beach was short on sand to begin with and that just exacerbates the problem."

Powell says one positive thing to come out of it is the sand will naturally return in the next month or two. Additionally, long-awaited beach replenishment starts in Bethany in May.