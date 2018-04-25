Molly Draper Russell Named CEO of Draper Holdings Business Trust - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Molly Draper Russell Named CEO of Draper Holdings Business Trust

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 4:06 PM Updated:
Molly Draper Russell named CEO of Draper Holdings Business Trust; WBOC, Draper Holdings Molly Draper Russell named CEO of Draper Holdings Business Trust; WBOC, Draper Holdings

SALISBURY, MD—Draper Holdings Business Trust, parent company of WBOC-TV and Loblolly, LLC, has named Chairman of the Board Molly Draper Russell Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Russell has been on the board for decades and has served as Chairman for nearly three years.

Russell assumes the position previously held by her father Thomas H. Draper, who was killed in a bicycle accident back in September.

“Broadcasting and land stewardship have always been important to our family,” says Russell. “I’m honored to lead the company along with the support of my sister and brothers. We are fully committed to fulfilling my dad’s legacy of serving the people of Delmarva through local media.”

After graduating from the University of Delaware, Russell began her broadcasting career at KGBT-TV in South Texas, a station previously owned by Draper Holdings. She also worked at WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL and WTMJ in Milwaukee, WI.

“Under her leadership, we have grown our media holdings,” says Craig Jahelka, president, Draper Media. “It was Molly’s direction and passion that led us to launch Telemundo Delmarva serving the area’s Spanish-speaking population as well as our recent acquisition of four radio stations in Cambridge, MD.”

“My dad taught me many great things, but most importantly, to surround myself with great people,” says Russell. “And that’s what makes our company so successful.  Together we will make my father proud.”

Draper Holdings is locally owned and operated. Properties include WBOC-TV, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo Delmarva, 102.5 WBOC-FM, 100.9% Classic Country WAAI-FM, 106.3 Chesapeake Country WCEM-FM, 107.1 The Duck WTDK-FM, 1240 Adult Standards WCEM-AM, and Loblolly, L.L.C

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices