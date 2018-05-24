Salisbury Woman Convicted of Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman has been convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and related charges in connection with last year's killing of a man in Wicomico County.

Brandi Upshur, 40, was found guilty of the aforementioned crimes Wednesday by Circuit Court of Wicomico County Judge Donald C. Davis.

Sentencing was postponed for the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

The charges stem from the July 30, 2017, robbery of Tavin Molock, 32, of Salisbury, while he was walking in the area of Bethel and Roger streets in Salisbury.

Prosecutors said Upshur and several other individuals assaulted and robbed Molock. Molock died as a result of the injuries that he sustained during the robbery.