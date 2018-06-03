Rainy Weather Continues to Hit Delmarva

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It's rain, rain that won't go away, coming again for what seems like every day. The first Sunday of June brought heavy showers and cold, gusty weather to parts of Delmarva like in Dorchester County.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area until Sunday evening, estimating around an inch of rain accumulating on Delmarva.

Walking outside, Raymond Moore was all smiles despite several days of rainy weather.

"You just don't know when the rain is going to come back," Moore said. "I want it to just go away for real but I can't jinx it because it might be back!"

But not everyone was laughing on a gloomy day. Some drivers say they're worried for their safety.

"It's very inconvenient because it's messing with my breaks," Annette Bolden said. "The roads are slick and you may not hit anybody but you don't know if somebody will slide into you."

By early afternoon, most of the rain finally let up, but the wind didn't. Still, that's not blowing off any plans for drivers like Raymond Perry, who was busy filling up his gas tank.

"You have Winter, you have Summer, you have Spring, and you have Fall, so you have to deal with all the seasons that come along," Perry said. "It could be worse."

It's rain that may finally have gone away, but sure to come back some other day.

Flash flood warnings were also issued in Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico counties as well as several beaches in Maryland on Sunday.