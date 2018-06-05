Environmentalists, Neighbors React to DNREC-Mountaire Consent Decree

A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.More
A rainy spring has caused the opening date for the South Frederica Interchange along State Route 1 to be postponed until likely in early July, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.More
Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.More
Wet weather on Delmarva has brought along with it plenty of mosquitoes. Wicomico County says the slick roads have stopped county trucks from reaching and spraying people's yards. To help, the county is now urging people to get rid of any places with standing water.More
Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.More
Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.More