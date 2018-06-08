Police Arrest Two, Still Looking for One Involved in Georgetown Assault

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The Georgetown Police Department said they arrested two people, and are still looking for a third, after they responded to an apparent assault.

It happened Tuesday night on the 300 block of N. Race Street, where police said they found a man lying near the roadway. According to Georgetown Police, officers determined the man had been assaulted in the area of Douglas Street by two men later identified as Andrew Long Sr., 55 of Georgetown, and Andrew Long Jr., of Rehoboth Beach. Police also said a woman was there during the assault.

On Thursday, police arrested Long Sr. on assault charges, among others. He was committed to Sussex Correctional.

Police also arrested Lorichia Camper 29, of Rehoboth Beach, Tuesday on charges for giving a false statement and hindering prosecution. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.

Georgetown Police are still looking for Long Jr. Police ask anyone with more information regarding his whereabouts to call the department at 302-856-6613 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.