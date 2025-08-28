SALISBURY, Md. - Boxes, carts and first-day nerves filled Salisbury University’s campus this weekend as incoming freshmen moved into their residence halls and began their college experience.
Orientation leaders, student-athletes and volunteers were on hand to help students and families carry belongings, answer questions and make the transition as smooth as possible.
For some upperclassmen, the opportunity to serve as an orientation leader is about giving back.
“Honestly, it’s been lovely,” said senior orientation leader Kursten Cullen. “I love working with all the new students. Students come up and talk to me all the time from orientation in the past. So I love getting to see and meet everyone and just get them to love campus.”
Cullen said the move-in process is designed to be simple for first-time students. Athletes and club members volunteer to carry heavy boxes, while families and students focus on setting up their rooms. Afterward, new students are encouraged to join Survival of Arrival, a tradition where clubs, organizations and local vendors set up tables on the main lawn to welcome the incoming class.
Freshman Tao Ton, a member of the Honors College, said the day represented more than just unpacking.
“It’s been a blast,” Ton said. “Everyone’s here to help, everyone’s getting stuff out. It’s all a good time.”
Ton admitted that moving away from home came with mixed emotions.
“Of course everyone’s 18, Everyone just got dumped off from their parents’ house, so now you’re really on your own,” he said. “But you know, it’s part of growing up and you got to figure it out somehow.”
Other freshmen echoed similar feelings of excitement.
“Oh, it’s been awesome,” said freshman Burch Burchinal. “Met a ton of new people, a lot of new fun things to check out. Everyone was super welcoming.”
Orientation leaders said their role is not just logistical but also emotional. Derin Su Guzey, a rising sophomore, said she remembers the nerves of her first day and wants to make sure no student feels alone.
“It was really hard for me to move all by myself to a whole new place,” Guzey said. “Sometimes you feel lonely, even though you have people around you. Being an orientation leader kind of takes that stress off; we’re just telling them that you’re not alone.”
For Salisbury University, move-in day is both a logistical operation and a symbolic start to the school year. The campus transitions from quiet summer walkways to busy sidewalks full of energy, conversation and possibility.
As freshmen settle into their dorms and explore opportunities at Survival of Arrival, orientation leaders encourage them to take full advantage of the resources available.
“College is what you make it,” Cullen said. “You’ll have your hard classes, you’ll have your easy classes. Make sure you go to class, but also make sure you take time for yourself.”
For many students, the first weekend on campus is about more than unpacking boxes. It is the beginning of friendships, opportunities and the journey toward a degree.