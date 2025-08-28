DELMARVA - As students return to classrooms for the 2025-2026 school year, so too do high school student athletes return to the field, court, pitch, turf, and gridiron.
As with every year, WBOC’s sister station Delmarva Sports Network is ready to bring you extensive, 24/7 local coverage of countless games as the season ramps up.
DSN is on-air and cable, with game highlights, special short features, and more. In addition, student athletes’ family members can watch featured full-length high school games on demand and up to 5 live games weeknights with a DSN+ subscription.
For more information on DSN, the DSN+ App, and their live game streaming schedule, visit their website here.