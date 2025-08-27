GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy is preparing to launch the 2025-26 academic year with a staggered start, offering a smoother transition for incoming students in key grade levels.
Students entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades will be the first to return on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The remainder of the student body, those in first through fifth, seventh, eighth, and tenth through twelfth grades, will report to school the following day, Wednesday, Sept. 3.
To help ease the start of the school year, Sussex Academy will host open houses for all students on Thursday, Aug. 28. The elementary open house runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m., while the middle and high school open house will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. After school tours, a kick-off celebration will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at The Nest on the secondary campus.
Elementary school hours are from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with doors opening at 8:05 a.m. Middle and high school hours run from 8 a.m. to 2:55 p.m., with students able to enter the building starting at 7:30 a.m.
The first scheduled day off for students will be Friday, Sept. 12, a staff in-service day. The first school board meeting of the academic year is set for Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.